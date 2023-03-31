Report – Arsenal needs €75m to sign FC Porto star

Arsenal reportedly wants to sign FC Porto attacker Pepe and they have been told how much he will cost.

Pepe has been on the Gunners’ radar for some time as the club works on improving its playing staff.

Mikel Arteta expects new players to come through the door in the summer and Pepe could be one of them.

The Brazilian is a key player for his present employer and the Portuguese side is prepared to dig their heels in over his signature.

A report via Sport Witness reveals they currently have an offer worth €50m on the table, although it remains unclear if Arsenal is the potential buyer with that bid.

However, the report says the Gunners or any suitor will need to bid €75m or more before he can leave Porto.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Portuguese clubs always demand a huge fee before selling any of their players and we know this from how they have sold players previously, especially to Premier League clubs.

However, most big money buys from that competition always do well, considering the success of Luiz Diaz and Bruno Fernandes.

If Mikel Arteta is confident the player will do well in his team, we can splash the cash to add his signature to the group.

