Report – Arsenal offered Christian Eriksen for just £12 million

ESPN claims that Christian Eriksen has been offered to Arsenal as he continues to struggle in Italy.

The Dane spent seven years on the books of Tottenham before leaving them to join Inter Milan in the last January transfer window.

He didn’t want to continue at Spurs and he rejected the offer of a new deal to make that move to Italy.

It has proven to be the wrong decision so far with the midfielder no longer considered good enough to play for Antonio Conte’s men.

His current situation in Italy is a case of both the club and player realising that they are not compatible.

He is now set to leave them after a year and he has been made available for transfer.

The report claims that he has been offered to a number of teams recently and one of them is Arsenal.

The Gunners looked for a creative midfielder in the last transfer window. They considered a move for Houssem Aouar, but they couldn’t seal the deal.

Eriksen will represent a cheaper alternative to the Frenchman with the report claiming that he can move for as low as £12m.