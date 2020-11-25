Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Report – Arsenal offered Christian Eriksen for just £12 million

ESPN claims that Christian Eriksen has been offered to Arsenal as he continues to struggle in Italy.

The Dane spent seven years on the books of Tottenham before leaving them to join Inter Milan in the last January transfer window.

He didn’t want to continue at Spurs and he rejected the offer of a new deal to make that move to Italy.

It has proven to be the wrong decision so far with the midfielder no longer considered good enough to play for Antonio Conte’s men.

His current situation in Italy is a case of both the club and player realising that they are not compatible.

He is now set to leave them after a year and he has been made available for transfer.

The report claims that he has been offered to a number of teams recently and one of them is Arsenal.

The Gunners looked for a creative midfielder in the last transfer window. They considered a move for Houssem Aouar, but they couldn’t seal the deal.

Eriksen will represent a cheaper alternative to the Frenchman with the report claiming that he can move for as low as £12m.

  1. Declan says:
    November 25, 2020 at 9:01 pm

    But, Arteta has already said …….NO.
    He ain’t coming.

  2. Adega Olatunji says:
    November 25, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    Please am just tired to watch arsenal games these days because of the poor and average players. Let us buy good players now which I believe Eriksen is one of them

  3. RFrancis says:
    November 25, 2020 at 9:11 pm

    1. Will he help us to win now:
    he is good with free kicks
    he has a good shot from outside the box
    not sure if he would commit to pressing

    2. Will he bring value to the squad:
    he has no resale value
    he could add creativity to the squad
    a proven league player
    can we make better use of 12m

    3. Will he help us to manage risk
    he is on very high wages
    not known to be injury prone
    a low maintenance/no drama team player

    My rating: (out of 10)
    1. 6
    2. 2
    3. 3
    Overall rating 11 from 30.

    Other notes:
    Will Inter Milan Ozil in return.
    Will he accept a reduced salary.

    Final assessment: Not a good candidate for us at this time.

  4. Declan says:
    November 25, 2020 at 9:23 pm

    OT, Liverpool getting their bums kicked.

    1. Glorious says:
      November 25, 2020 at 9:29 pm

      No liver for tonight

    2. SueP says:
      November 25, 2020 at 9:50 pm

      Declan
      It just goes to show that if Arteta can have a wobble then Klopp’s lot certainly did tonight as well

    3. Sue says:
      November 25, 2020 at 9:52 pm

      Nice, Declan 👍🙂

