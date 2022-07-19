Report – Arsenal offered €20m rated Bundesliga man

Arsenal has been offered the chance to add Manuel Akanji to their squad in this transfer window.

The Gunners have been busy adding players to their group including the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira.

These new arrivals mean Arsenal is stronger than they were last season, but more players could still join them.

Reports have linked several other new names with a move to the Emirates and one of them is Akanji.

The Swiss centre-back currently plays for Borussia Dortmund. He is an important member of their team, but he has refused to extend his contract with them.

BVB now wants to cash in on him in this transfer window and has been offering him around.

Arsenal is one of the clubs they want to sell him to, and they have asked the Gunners to pay around €20m for the former Liverpool target, according to a report on Sport Witness.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The return of Pablo Mari and William Saliba means we have more than enough cover at centre back.

If we go into the season with our current options, there should be no problems.

Akanji could consider that he will struggle to play if he makes the move.

That should discourage him from attempting the transfer unless we offload one of our current options.