Report – Arsenal offered the chance to sign Barcelona man

Arsenal has been offered the chance to sign Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet on loan.

The Frenchman has a long-term contract at the Spanish club, but he has fallen out of favour under Xavi Hernandez, and he will now be allowed to leave.

Barca is still in a financial crisis, and they have been focused on signing free agents.

Andreas Christensen of Chelsea will join them next month, and they need space to register the Dane and other new signings.

The Times reports that they have now offered Lenglet to Arsenal and Tottenham for a temporary spell.

The London rivals could be in the market for new defenders, and Barca hopes they will find Lenglet interesting.

Just Arsenal Opinion

If Lenglet cannot get into the current Barca team, he should also struggle at Arsenal, which makes little sense to add him to our squad.

We expect to keep William Saliba when he returns from his loan spell, and that means we have enough cover at the back now.

Having an unnecessarily big squad will make things hard for Mikel Arteta, just like a smaller squad is a problem.

We need to focus on signing players to the positions that we need to strengthen, not an area that we already have enough players.

