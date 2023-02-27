Report – Arsenal offers £35million for Serie A star

Arsenal has reportedly tabled a bid for Serie A star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as they bid to land the Serbian after having him on their shopping list for a long time.

Milinkovic-Savic looks set to finally leave Lazio after the club priced him out of a move for several seasons.

The Italians have often claimed he is worth around 120m euros, but as he enters the last year of his current deal, it is clear that he is leaving and the Biancocelesti would look to cash in.

However, they are unlikely to get anywhere near their original valuation and Arsenal is now looking to take advantage and add him to their squad.

The Sun reports Mikel Arteta’s side has tabled a bid worth £35million for his signature and hopes it can get them to discuss a move with Lazio.

Just Arsenal Opinion

SMS is a fine talent and £35 million is a fair price for his signature, considering his age, so Lazio should be reasonable and negotiate with us.

The midfielder has many other suitors, so offering this money does not mean we have tabled the best bid for his signature.

If the Italians agree to discuss, we should be prepared to improve the offer if that is required to get the deal sorted.

