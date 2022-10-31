Report – Arsenal offers a new contract to in-form star man ,

Arsenal has unsurprisingly offered a new contract to William Saliba after his stunning form in this campaign.

The defender has been on their books since 2019, but he only started playing for them this season after spending much of his early Gunners days away on loan.

Having him on the team has been refreshing and his performances are a reason the club is at the top of the league table.

He has formed a solid defensive partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of the Arsenal defence this season, which has been key to helping Mikel Arteta’s side stun every fan.

His current deal expires in 2023, with the option of an additional year which the Gunners can trigger.

The Athletic reports Arsenal has been happy with his performance and has offered him a contract extension.

The club hopes he signs it, but his entourage could send back a counter-offer if they do not like what Arsenal has offered.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Keeping Saliba is one of the most important things we can do and there is no other thing to do regarding his future at the club.

If we lose the France international, our rebuild will suffer serious setbacks and other players will consider leaving because that will mean we are not serious about making progress.