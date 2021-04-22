Report – Arsenal offers contract to Milan midfielder

Arsenal has reportedly offered a new deal to Milan midfielder, Hakan Calhanoglu, as the Rossoneri continues to struggle to get him on a renewed contract.

The Turkey international will be out of contract at the end of this season and has spent much of the campaign negotiating a new deal with his current team.

Milan is keen to keep hold of him and the midfielder also wants to stay. However, the Italians say his contract demands are too much.

Il Milanista says he is asking them to pay him 5m euros per season to remain at the club.

With the Italians struggling to tie him down to a new deal, Arsenal is looking to bring him to England.

The Gunners signed Martin Odegaard on loan in the last transfer window, but Real Madrid might not allow them to sign him again after this campaign.

His departure would leave a huge void in the Arsenal midfield and they want another midfielder to fill it.

Calhanoglu can be that player and the report says Arsenal has tabled an offer for him.

Chelsea has also done the same. The report didn’t say how much the Gunners have offered him, but it reveals that their offer is lower than that of Milan.