Report – Arsenal open talks to offload out of favour player

Arsenal has opened talks with the Turkish club Fenerbahce over selling Pablo Mari on a permanent transfer.

The Spanish defender spent the second half of last season on loan at Udinese in the Italian top flight.

We expected him to join them permanently because of how impressive he was on their books.

However, that hasn’t been the case, and he is back with Arsenal now training with the rest of their squad.

William Saliba has returned to the club from his loan spell at Olympique Marseille, and the Frenchman is ahead of him on the pecking order at the Emirates.

This means his best option is to leave, and a report on The Sun claims Fener has an interest in him.

They hope they can find an agreement with Arsenal in this window and add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mari is not a bad defender, and his only problem is that he is not the favourite among our options.

The defender can thrive in another European league, and he will certainly do well in Turkey, but Fener must be prepared to pay our valuation.

If they cannot, we can wait for another suitor with better financial resources to come and sign him up.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta meets the press after incredible 4-0 destruction of Chelsea

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids