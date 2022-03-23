Report – Arsenal opens talks for a potential new striker

Arsenal has made moves to add a new striker to their squad by the summer. The Gunners need to bolster that part of their team when the transfer window reopens because they have lost some key men there.
The likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Alexandre Lacazette have been the starting forwards for Mikel Arteta’s side so far. But they don’t have enough goals in them to help the team achieve its targets.
The club will support the Spaniard to bolster that department in the summer, and they are already moving to achieve that. Express Sports claims they want Benfica striker, Darwin Nunez, who has been in great form, both domestically and in Europe this season.
They have now opened talks with him over a potential transfer and will now look to get it sorted as quickly as possible. Nunez has interest from other clubs, and Arsenal knows. They have started early to avoid missing out on his signature as they did with Dusan Vlahovic in January.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We might sign more than one striker in the next transfer window, but Nunez has done well enough to earn a move to the Emirates. The Uruguayan is still just 22 and has scored 20 goals from 22 league matches this season.
He has room for improvement and he is at an age where he can be moulded into the striker we need.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
29 CommentsAdd a Comment
Enough talk, go get him Gunners. Wish we do keep lacazet though.
Probably one of the better choices of young strikers to fit the team Arteta and Edu are building. I hope they also look for a veteran Plan B striker to provide Holdup play and who excels at scoring from crosses in the box.
Should be an interesting Summer if Arsenal finish in a CL spot. How ambitious will Josh and his father be in the market?
We know that we can’t match the City and Utd model of spending, but hopefully one more Summer of 100 million plus investment can complete the team.
That should see us set for the next several years in terms of quality and depth, and no need to continue the massive spending every Summer.
That would allow the club to upgrade through academy promotions and selling players before reinvesting in new players.
Speaking of a veteran plan b striker what’s your say on Fulham’s Mitrovic?
Thank you Rey,
I do like a bit of comedy with my morning tea.
Sorry Rey, I meant to offer Cavani as the veteran option, especially if we can get Nunez.
Two Uruguayan forwards might well get on together!!
Cavani is not a bad option either 😌
Comedy??🤦🏻♂️ 35 goals/7assists in th championship this season. He knows where the back of the net is, good with headers, knows the PL. and don’t get me wrong, im not saying as our 1 striker, A PLAN B!
Honestly don’t know too much about the player since he left Newcastle. I remember he was a good height, strong, and decent in the air.
Who knows as a plan B for our club, maybe he could holdup play or contribute a half-dozen goals, which would be more goals than our current strikers have scored.
That being said, I would choose him over resigning Nketiah to be honest. But that is not saying a lot.
Spot on 👍
I think Mitrovic is a good shout Rey
👍
Osimhen and Nunez are two out and out strikers I think would fit the gaffer style of play.
To sign both would be a very formidable attacking force, genuine marquee forwards.
If we should only sign one it would worthwhile to have Laca around
Who is that guy on thr picture? It sure isnt Darwin Nunez!
Haha it is. He has Darwin on the back of his shirt you can see the D and he doesn’t always tie his hair up
Nunez for whatever price, then loan back up in Luca Jovic from Madrid for a season.
Get a dominate midfield general to accompany Thomas running the show.
Saliba returns and we are good to go without spending to much. Get all this done early to get them Integrated properly into the squad and still have enough time to plug a few hole like GK, RB and possibly a winger as Pepe will be sold imo, Nelson no where near good enough.
Sounds nice, wouldn’t be bad to have Darwin and Jovic, we would need to add 2 goal scoring Midfielders (Nkunku and Ascencio ),
If only we knew tomorrow, we would have gotten Dembele and Vinicius Jnr when there clubs were willing to let them go.
Lol Jovic..too robust for my liking same as Jonathan David🤣🤣 don’t fancy them
Darwin Nunes is a good striker
My opinion is that we buy Nunez & Ivan Toney of Brentford and if possible take Dybala from juve and release Laca and nketia but don’t touch on pepe.
Darwin Nunes and Rafael leao
Darwin Nunez and Dominic Calvin lewin are the two solid striking additions I prefer, as one is epl proven and wouldn’t take time to settle while Nunez is ease gradually into the premier league.
Then add a midfield general like tchoumeni to run the show along partey.; Imagine both players stifling the opposition movements in the midfield. Thereby allowing odegaard the freedom to destroy the opponent defence along side the gunners forwards.
Additions from the academy will supplement the team: cuffy(rb), Hutchinson, Marcelo flores etc.
Just one season brilliance and everyone’s calling for Calvert lewin..do you watch him play at all?🤦🏻♂️
Nice mention with the academic boys though 👍
Yeah I’m not a fan of dcl for arsenal. I like him well enough, but he’s not what we need at all. Doesn’t score enough, doesn’t have the best touch and gets injured a lot
We need a totally new striking force upfront. Laca & Nketiah should leave the club. Pepe is not the sort of speedy& tricky winger we wanted to see so he should leave also. Xhaka is a risky player & its better to get Neves.
I have a problem with Gabriel ‘s defending. Ben White needs another partner in defence.
Shambala, are you a Tottenham supporter by any chance, or is your name a references to shambles. Because that is what your comment reflects, a shambles.
Pepe is not fast or tricky? He both fast and tricky. Those are not his issues.
Gabriel’s defending? He is our best defender by a mile.
Neves is basically about the same as Xhaka, similarly paced, same position, similar figures and stats. What would be the purpose of this. To swap one midfielder who is getting us top four with another who can’t get his side to top four despite being similarly placed.
Sometimes I really wish fans would actually analyse things objectively rather than being media influenced.
Since Xhaka has been moved.slightly forward in the midfield pivot Arsenal have been basically unstoppable, Liverpool notwithstanding.
We need for midfield both a Bissouma and a Fabregas type player. So one who can hold but another who can box to box with penetrating passes.
The Partey side of midfield is locked down by Partey and Sambi.
For strikers we need to buy either Nunez and/or Osimhen. Then if Laca.is leaving we can look at a hold up plan B type striker such as Jovic. However IMO we.keep Laca for at least another year. And of course FLO will be back also and he is starting to tear it up at Middleborough. Check out his worldie last week. Bends the ball around two defenders and the keeper from about 25 yards.
The goalkeeper situation has already been sorted as new goalkeeper has already been bought to replace outgoing Leno. The CD and RB situation has already been sorted also as Saliba will be returning this summer.
So we basically we all out focus on two strikers and a midfield boss plus maybe another midfielder.
Keep Pepe so he can continue growing. He has settled down since AFCOM and his baby birth. Everytime he has called.upin has looked dangerous and worked hard.
So in short the only correct thing you said was get rid of Eddie.
I have a hunch that for once, among all the many nonsensical rumours that appeear on JA daily, we actually may well be seriously interested in Nunex. He would fir thr type of plarwr profile MA would be seking , IMO.
At all costs, we MUST get rid of the way overhyped, even though willing, but essentially near useless Laca.
How so many fans can fool themselves into thinking this quickly fading away into nothingness, would be non striking” striker” is remotely good enough for our team is, to my logical mind, baffling!
If LACA is truly the level of ambition SOME fans have for our team next season, even as a back up striker, then God help us all.
If willingness alone is to be enough to warrant a place, then why not fill the team with we fans!
The team was useless when laca wasn’t playing. There are better players out there, but credit where it’s due
Bingo.. Striker should be scoring goals or atleast can create some.. But Laca does neither of it but dropping deep to bring Saka or Martinelli in to the box.. This season it’s working and we don’t have other option, so we can’t continue to play this way next season also.. If he can’t score goals no point in having him as striker in the team..
Which laca are you talking about exactly cos the laca i know creates chances to fault.