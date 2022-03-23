Report – Arsenal opens talks for a potential new striker

Arsenal has made moves to add a new striker to their squad by the summer. The Gunners need to bolster that part of their team when the transfer window reopens because they have lost some key men there.

The likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Alexandre Lacazette have been the starting forwards for Mikel Arteta’s side so far. But they don’t have enough goals in them to help the team achieve its targets.

The club will support the Spaniard to bolster that department in the summer, and they are already moving to achieve that. Express Sports claims they want Benfica striker, Darwin Nunez, who has been in great form, both domestically and in Europe this season.

They have now opened talks with him over a potential transfer and will now look to get it sorted as quickly as possible. Nunez has interest from other clubs, and Arsenal knows. They have started early to avoid missing out on his signature as they did with Dusan Vlahovic in January.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We might sign more than one striker in the next transfer window, but Nunez has done well enough to earn a move to the Emirates. The Uruguayan is still just 22 and has scored 20 goals from 22 league matches this season.

He has room for improvement and he is at an age where he can be moulded into the striker we need.

