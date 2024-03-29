Report – Arsenal opens talks to sign top class Serie A hitman

It appears that Victor Osimhen has emerged as the preferred choice among Arsenal’s attacking targets, capturing the attention of the club’s decision-makers.

The Nigerian striker, who clinched the Golden Boot in Serie A last season, has continued to shine for Napoli during the current campaign, solidifying his status as a key player for the Italian champions.

Following the inclusion of a release clause in his latest contract extension, Napoli anticipates Osimhen’s departure at the end of the season, paving the way for a potential transfer.

Osimhen has attracted interest from top clubs across Europe, with Arsenal eager to secure his signature. The Gunners have taken proactive steps by initiating talks with Napoli, as reported by Four Four Two.

Napoli, preparing for Osimhen’s impending exit, anticipates that his next club will meet the release clause stipulated in his contract. However, it remains uncertain whether Arsenal will adhere to the clause or seek to negotiate the fee.

The negotiation process will be closely monitored, particularly regarding whether Napoli will insist on the fulfilment of Osimhen’s release clause before agreeing to his departure.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Osimhen is one of the best strikers in Europe, and we will sign a world-class goal scorer if we can agree to a contract with the former Lille man.

