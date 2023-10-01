Report – Arsenal planning another raid on Man City

According to reports, Mikel Arteta is actively on the hunt for a replacement for Jorginho, and at the top of his list is Manchester City’s midfielder, Kalvin Phillips.

Even after strengthening their midfield with the signings of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz last summer, Arsenal is unwavering in their commitment to further fortify this area. As reported by Football365, the Gunners are looking to secure the services of Phillips.

Since joining Manchester City from Leeds United last July, the English international has encountered difficulties in securing substantial playing time at the Etihad Stadium. Persistent rumours throughout the summer suggested that he might be seeking a new club.

Pep Guardiola has continued to utilise him sparingly in the current campaign and he is now considered surplus to requirements.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Phillips could be a valuable addition to Arsenal’s midfield, but only if Arteta can get him back to his Leeds United and England Euro 2020 form.

There have been rumours of ill-discipline, especially when it comes to his fitness levels and he would certainly be a risky signing.

Whether City would sell another player to Arsenal has to also be questioned but we will know soon enough, the January transfer window will be on us sooner than we think.