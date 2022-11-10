Report – Arsenal plotting a January swoop for Villarreal man

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for Samuel Chukwueze and they could move for him in the January transfer window, reports The Sun.

The Gunners have been in fine form this season and will want to maintain it in the second half of the campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in good shape as they seek to end this season inside the top four.

They could overachieve and end it with the league title, but they need more reinforcements for the second half of this season.

The Gunners could be busy in January and one man on their radar is Chukwueze.

The Nigerian was close to moving to the Emirates before he even ventured into Europe, but Arsenal failed to reach an agreement with his academy back in Nigeria at the time.

The report says they could try to sign him in January to add more firepower to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chukwueze has been in fine form since he moved to Europe and now is probably the best time to sign him.

If we allow him to sign a new deal at the La Liga club, he will become too expensive to add to our squad.

