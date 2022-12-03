Report – Arsenal plotting shock January move for Real Madrid star

Arsenal is one of the clubs monitoring Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio as he struggles to sign a new deal at the Spanish side.

The Spaniard has entered the last season of his current deal and has not agreed on a new one yet, which has alerted clubs across Europe.

It seems he and Madrid are heading for a peaceful divorce, which is good news for Arsenal, but the competition for his signature is fierce.

If the Gunners wait until he becomes a free agent to sign him, they might struggle to win the race for his signature.

A report on Mundo Deportivo reveals they now wish to fast-track their move for him and will attempt to add him to their squad in the January transfer window instead.

It claims Mikel Arteta has specifically demanded for the Spaniard to be added to his squad in the winter window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Asensio is one of the finest attackers in Europe and it is so hard to think that he is still just 26, considering all the trophies and individual honours he has won.

He will certainly improve our squad, but convincing him to change clubs in the middle of the season will be very hard.

Unless we can show him a reason he will be a key man for us in the second half of the term.

