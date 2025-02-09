Report – Arsenal plotting to replace underfire player

Kai Havertz has scored nine Premier League goals this season, but is that truly enough for an Arsenal striker leading the line in a team with title ambitions? The Gunners were in excellent form last season, with goals coming from all areas of the pitch. Various players stepped up to contribute, which may have led to the club’s decision not to sign a new striker during the summer transfer window. However, it was always clear that Arsenal needed a more prolific forward to take them to the next level.

Havertz arrived with high expectations, and after scoring 13 league goals in his first season at the club, Arsenal believed he could improve further this term. Yet, while he has contributed nine goals so far, his output has not been enough to elevate the team beyond the level they have reached in recent seasons. The German has shown flashes of brilliance and versatility, but his goal-scoring return has not been consistent enough to provide Arsenal with the firepower needed to challenge for the biggest trophies.

This ongoing issue highlights Arsenal’s urgent need for a new striker, and Football Insider reports that the club is now actively planning to replace Havertz at the end of the season. The Gunners were linked with several forwards during the January transfer window, including Ollie Watkins, but ultimately failed in their attempt to secure a new signing. However, the report claims that Arsenal have now intensified their search for a goal-scoring forward and are preparing to act decisively in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal understand that fixing their attacking concerns is crucial if they are serious about winning major honours. While Havertz has played an important role in the team, he has not provided the goal tally expected from a primary striker. If Arsenal fail to sign a prolific forward at the end of this season, it will raise serious questions about their ambition and readiness to compete at the highest level.

For Arsenal to truly compete with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, they must address this problem and bring in a clinical finisher who can deliver consistently in the Premier League and beyond.