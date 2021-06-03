Report – Arsenal Premier League target asks to leave again

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to bolster their squad after Wilfried Zaha asked to leave Crystal Palace once again.

The Ivorian has been a long-term target of the Gunners and they came close to signing him in 2019.

Arsenal was told by their then manager, Unai Emery, that he is exactly what the team needs to reach the next level.

They didn’t sign him and moved for Nicolas Pepe instead. Pepe has been very inconsistent and it sometimes seems Zaha would have been a better acquisition for the Gunners.

The attacker had a stint at Manchester United earlier in his career and he didn’t enjoy it.

But he is a more mature player now and wants to try out playing for a top team again, according to The Times.

The report says that he has informed the Eagles that he wants to join a bigger side and they should listen to offers for his signature.

One reason why he stayed with them until now was that Palace was asking for around £100m for his signature.

The report says as he approaches his 30s, Arsenal can land him if they pay just £40m.