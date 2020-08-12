Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Report – Arsenal preparing to make a move for Ajax star

Arsenal is the latest team to show interest in Ajax’s Quincy Promes after the winger impressed for the Dutch side last season.

He was signed by the Eredivisie champions after a stint in Spain with Sevilla and he has continued to be in fine form.

He scored 16 goals for them before their league season was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool has tried to land him in the past but failed and Sun Sports claims that Arsenal might add him to the signing of Willian.

Willian is expected to join the Gunners after leaving Chelsea at the end of his deal.

The Gunners are expected to have a busy summer as they prepare to get back into the Premier League’s top four, and signing quality players is one way they can achieve that.

They have used Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the wing for much of the just-concluded season, however, signing Willian and Quincy Promes might see them move the Gabon striker centrally.

A source close to the player told Sun Sports: “Quincy would go in a heartbeat.

“It would be a great move for him – and Arsenal.”

Ajax paid £14m to land him from Sevilla last summer. The Dutch side will want to make a good profit on his sale.

More Stories / Latest News
Posted by

Tags Quincy Promes

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. ACE says:
    August 12, 2020 at 4:27 pm

    I can only see this deal going
    through if Laca is sold to AM
    and MA feels as if Saka isnt quite
    ready to take that next step and
    Nelson is loaned back out. By
    deploying Willian in the middle
    and moving Auba back to his
    preferred CF position, MA may
    see a need for an experienced,
    pacy winger who has goals in
    his locker. Promes may be that
    guy.

    Auba
    QP…Wilian…Pepe
    Xhaka…Partey
    KT…Gabriel…Luiz(Saliba)…HB
    Leno(

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs