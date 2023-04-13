Report – Arsenal preparing to make a move for Bayern Munich man

Arsenal has joined the race for Bayern Munich man Ryan Gravenberch as he struggles to play in Germany.

The Dutchman moved to Bavaria in the summer as one of the finest young midfielders in Europe and expected to be in the team regularly.

That hasn’t happened, which has been frustrating for him and it could see him leave.

Several clubs want to add him to their squad and a new report in The Sun says Arsenal is on his list of suitors.

Mikel Arteta’s side needs new men and Gravenberch is an exciting target to them as the Gunners chase the signature of several players.

Bayern could be reluctant to sell, having just signed him, but if Arsenal convinces him to move to the Emirates, he might accept their offer and make the Bavarians listen to the Gunners.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gravenberch would be an exciting player to add to our squad and we probably should pursue our interest in him.

However, the Bayern star will not come cheap and he does not have the Premier League experience the likes of Declan Rice and Youri Tielemans have.

We must sign a player who will be useful to us immediately in the league and Champions League next season.