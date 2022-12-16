Report – Arsenal pursuing exciting 20-year-old midfielder

Arsenal continues to scout for new players they can add to their squad and the latest name on their radar is Ibrahima Bamba of Vitória Guimarães.

The 20-year-old was born in Italy and moved to the Portuguese side to get a faster route to first-team football, which he has enjoyed so far.

As he continues developing his game, Arsenal has been impressed by his performances in different competitions.

The Gunners believe the youngster is a star in the making and want to add him to their squad as soon as possible, according to a report via Sport Witness.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most Arsenal fans do not know who Bamba is, but our club thrives on buying unknown talents and turning them into top class players.

Mikel Arteta has continued that tradition of ensuring that the best youth team stars in the club get promoted to the first team.

However, Bamba will want to get first-team chances immediately and if we cannot promise him that, he might choose to remain at his present club to continue his development.

But we could also sign him and agree to loan him out to another club to give him the playing chances he needs.

Mikel Arteta discusses our improving youngsters, Ben White, Xhaka and returning World Cup players and, of course, the transfer window

