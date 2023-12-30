Report – Arsenal put two midfielders up for sale in January

Arsenal is gearing up for an eventful January transfer window that could significantly shape their performance in the second half of the season. The Gunners, currently in the Premier League title race, are looking to make strategic moves to bolster their squad.

Under the management of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has showcased impressive form throughout the current campaign, establishing themselves as a formidable force in domestic competitions. While the team boasts several standout players, there are others whose time at the club seems to be coming to an end, and Arsenal is reportedly open to parting ways with them.

Two notable players in this category are Thomas Partey and Jorginho. Partey’s recurring injuries have posed challenges for the Gunners, leading to some frustration among the club’s supporters. Jorginho, who has stepped in admirably for Partey, has played a helpful role, but reports from Football Insider suggest that Arsenal is willing to entertain offers for both players in the upcoming transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have to continue refreshing our squad if we are serious about becoming the champions of England.

Partey and Jorginho have gone past the prime of their careers and have to leave us soon.

