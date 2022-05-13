Report – Arsenal reaches agreement with Man City over summer transfer

Arsenal has reached an agreement in principle to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, according to Todofichajes.

The striker has been on their radar for some time now and the Gunners need a new striker at the end of this season.

They could lose Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah in the summer, despite allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave them earlier in the year.

These departures will force them to add at least one attacker to their team and the report claims they have already secured an agreement to sign Jesus.

The Brazilian has never really been the first choice at City and the arrival of Erling Haaland means he will struggle to play in the next campaign.

He could now become Arsenal’s next main man in attack and hopefully fire them to win silverware.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has been a part of a winning Manchester City side for a long time and he is one of their key squad members.

He would arrive at the Emirates with a lot of experiences which could help us win trophies in the next few seasons as well.

Mikel Arteta has already worked with him at City and the Arsenal manager will know how to get the best from the former Palmeiras player.

Learn about your club’s history CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section

Video – Mikel Arteta on Tottenham, the referee and bad news on Gabriel