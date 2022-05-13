Report – Arsenal reaches agreement with Man City over summer transfer

Arsenal has reached an agreement in principle to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, according to Todofichajes.
The striker has been on their radar for some time now and the Gunners need a new striker at the end of this season.
They could lose Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah in the summer, despite allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave them earlier in the year.
These departures will force them to add at least one attacker to their team and the report claims they have already secured an agreement to sign Jesus.
The Brazilian has never really been the first choice at City and the arrival of Erling Haaland means he will struggle to play in the next campaign.
He could now become Arsenal’s next main man in attack and hopefully fire them to win silverware.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Jesus has been a part of a winning Manchester City side for a long time and he is one of their key squad members.
He would arrive at the Emirates with a lot of experiences which could help us win trophies in the next few seasons as well.
Mikel Arteta has already worked with him at City and the Arsenal manager will know how to get the best from the former Palmeiras player.
Learn about your club’s history CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section
Video – Mikel Arteta on Tottenham, the referee and bad news on Gabriel
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
How much will he cost then?
Arsenal signed Marquinhos from São Paulo in Brazil. 19 years old right winger who has a left foot. Goodbye Pepe. The End!
No,we haven’t signed him yet.Arsenal have offered 2.5M despite the fact the player has a release clause of 42M!(and people thought Wenger was tight)😂
If we did sign him, then I would say many who claimed we are emulating klopp and Liverpool know o nothing about the way they run their club.
Tell me a player klopp has worked with in the past that play for Liverpool??
That’s one of klopp principle, he never resign players who he worked with in the past.
I am not saying Jesus would be bad signing, he might work out in our favor afterall. But again, we are not Liverpool and Arteta is not klopp. So we should just go for what we think might work out for us.
This is exactly what I was telling some of our fans in my country. Gabriel Jesus will be a bad buy for us. He is no different from Lacazette and Nkathia. He doesn’t score much and misses a lot chances too. Like you said he is not a bad player but he is not what we need upfront except we are buying another striker.
good signing, but arsenal still need another striker
to me he’s a good striker let’s try him
I think he will perfume well @arsenal,lets hope he will do well