Report – Arsenal reaches preliminary agreement with Conte to replace Arteta

Arsenal has reached a preliminary agreement with Antonio Conte to become their next manager as Mikel Arteta continues to struggle, according to reports.

The Gunners have spent almost 200m euros in this transfer window, yet they are currently rock-bottom of the Premier League with no wins, no draws and no goals after three league matches.

These results are not what Arsenal signed up for and their fans have been demanding that Arteta be sacked.

The club seems to have listened to them and Todofichajes says only an extraordinary run of form in September will save his job.

It claims that Arsenal has already reached out to Conte to become their next boss and the former Chelsea manager has agreed to take over, but he says it has to be in October, otherwise, it would mean he has very limited time to effect change.

They claim Arteta has to win their next matches against Norwich, Burnley and Tottenham, if he does not then Conte would be their manager for the game against Brighton next month.

After spending all that money on players under Arteta, bringing in Conte would mean another round of spending because the fiercely competitive Italian will also demand his own players to achieve his goals.