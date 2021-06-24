Report – Arsenal ready to pay striker’s release clause

Alexander Isak could head to Arsenal this summer with the Gunners prepared to pay his release clause.

The striker has been in fine form for his club and country over the last year and Arsenal has been watching him.

He scored 17 goals for Real Sociedad last season and has followed that up by terrorising defences at Euro 2020.

His form has increased competition for his signature with AS reporting that Real Madrid also wants to sign him.

The report says Los Blancos is facing competition with Arsenal and the Gunners are serious about their intention to sign him.

They haven’t spoken to his current club yet, but they have opened talks with his representatives.

The report says they want to know if he would be willing to join them this summer.

If the Swede agrees to move to the Emirates, Arsenal will pay his release clause of around 70m euros claims the same report.

They will do this to avoid being in the queue for his signature considering that several top teams with European football are also chasing him.

Signing Isak could spell the end of the road for the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette.