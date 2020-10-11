Report – Arsenal receive an offer for unwanted star

Arsenal has been keen to get Mesut Ozil off their books for some time now, and it seems they may finally achieve that objective.

The German has entered the final year of his current deal at the club and he has been keen to remain at Arsenal until the end.

The Gunners, on the other hand, want to get his huge wage off their bill as quickly as they can.

They have reportedly been talking to him about a payoff, but Ozil isn’t interested unless he will be paid in full what is left of his current deal.

Spanish expert, Cesar Luiz Merlo is now claiming that the Gunners have been offered £5m by Al-Nassr for the transfer of Ozil and the Gunners are ready to part with him.

The Saudi Arabian club is one of the richest in the Middle East and a lucrative deal for the German shouldn’t be a problem.

He goes on to claim that they have offered him a two-year deal to move to the club.

However, it seems that the German is more than happy to stay frozen out at the Emirates with the report also claiming that Ozil has resolved to stay put at the Emirates.