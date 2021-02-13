Report – Arsenal receives La Liga midfielder boost

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Real Madrid midfielder, Isco. The Spaniard has started just three league games this season for the league holders.

Having fallen down the pecking order, a move in the summer is very likely for him.

The Gunners were heavily linked with his transfer in the last window. But they signed his teammate, Martin Odegaard on loan instead.

This summer gives him the chance to change clubs again, and it has now been revealed that the Gunners might be able to land him.

Sevilla has been the team with the strongest interest in him for some time now and Arsenal faced serious competition from them.

However, in a boost to their chances, the Spanish side’s Sporting Director, Monchi, has revealed that his team never tried to sign him in the last transfer window.

“The conversation lasted approximately 15 or 20 seconds. It is news that has come out, he asked me and I said no, that was all the interest in Isco,” he told Estadio Deportivo.

“We do not live in a basement and read things, but I talk to the president or vice-president on a day-to-day basis, and there are things that jump out and the president asks me if that is true and I say ‘Yes, yes, I have not told you’, but it is not the case with Isco.

“It is a rumour, a logical rumour, because he wants to leave and here is a coach [Julen Lopetegui] with who he played at a high level, but there is absolutely nothing, not a movement.”

This will be good news to Arsenal, who should look to finally get their man in the summer.