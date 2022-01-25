Report – Arsenal reduces their number of midfield targets

Arsenal hasn’t made any significant signings in this window yet, but that could soon change.

Mikel Arteta’s side has done well in this campaign, but they need more players to secure a top-four spot.

They have identified several players as individuals who they would like to add to their squad.

The Athletic claims they have now narrowed down their list of midfield targets to just four players, namely Ruben Neves, Douglas Luiz, Tyler Adams and Bruno Guimaraes.

These players have been top performers at their respective clubs recently and would improve the performances of Mikel Arteta’s side.

The report also claims the Gunners remain in the running for several strikers in this transfer window.

Dominic Calvert and Alexander Isak are their primary targets now after they missed out on Dusan Vlahovic.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to keep strengthening our squad if we are serious about a return to the top four at the end of this campaign.

Arteta has shown that he knows how to sign players that will fit into his style of play,

If he focuses on any of the above-mentioned names, we should support him financially to get the deal done.

