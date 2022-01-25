Report – Arsenal reduces their number of midfield targets

Arsenal hasn’t made any significant signings in this window yet, but that could soon change.
Mikel Arteta’s side has done well in this campaign, but they need more players to secure a top-four spot.
They have identified several players as individuals who they would like to add to their squad.
The Athletic claims they have now narrowed down their list of midfield targets to just four players, namely Ruben Neves, Douglas Luiz, Tyler Adams and Bruno Guimaraes.
These players have been top performers at their respective clubs recently and would improve the performances of Mikel Arteta’s side.
The report also claims the Gunners remain in the running for several strikers in this transfer window.
Dominic Calvert and Alexander Isak are their primary targets now after they missed out on Dusan Vlahovic.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We need to keep strengthening our squad if we are serious about a return to the top four at the end of this campaign.
Arteta has shown that he knows how to sign players that will fit into his style of play,
If he focuses on any of the above-mentioned names, we should support him financially to get the deal done.
Arsenal 0-0 Burnley Arteta Post Match Press Conference – “We didn’t have the quality”
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Standard Arsenal….no form of realistic viability done for potential targets just a wish list thrown out their and hope for the best.
25 th of January and we now change our targets .
I say let him work with what he’s got til the end of the season ,let’s see this magician at work .
Ruben Neves would be a great signing. He has done very well for the Wolves. Question is if he wants an Arsenal move or is he awaiting a Man U offer?
It seems like we are aiming for 1 permanent signing + 1 loan signing. So it could be a Jovic on loan+ a Guimaraes or a Striker purchase(insert name) + an Arthur on loan.
Tyler Adams has been Championship-level this season.
So you all believe the Athletic really know who Arsenal want? Gullible!
I honestly don’t even think Edu or MA know…
I think it’s called confirmation bias Declan. Folks who believe that Edu and Arteta are clueless in the transfer market will naturally think this story, which is probably largely fabricated, is true as it confirms their theory that there is no plan.
We all do it to some extent or another.