Report – Arsenal reignites their interest in Juventus midfield star

Arsenal wanted to sign Manuel Locatelli in the summer of 2021 after his impressive season at Sassuolo and his fine performances at Euro 2020. The midfielder played a crucial role in Italy’s victorious campaign at Wembley that year, making him a highly sought-after player. The Gunners made a strong push to secure his signature, hoping to bring him to the Premier League.

However, Locatelli is a boyhood Juventus fan and had only one destination in mind. He desired to play for the Old Lady, and he ultimately rejected Arsenal’s advances in favour of a move to Turin. Since joining Juventus, his time at the club has had its ups and downs, but this season he has returned to form and is thriving under the guidance of his new manager.

Thiago Motta appears to be bringing out the best in the midfielder, and his performances have not gone unnoticed. Arsenal have once again been linked with Locatelli, as they look to strengthen their midfield ahead of a potentially crucial summer transfer window. With Jorginho and Thomas Partey both out of contract at the end of the season, the Gunners see Locatelli as an ideal addition to reinforce their squad.

According to Juve Live, Arsenal have reignited their interest in the Italian, with Mikel Arteta reportedly keen to work with him next season. The club’s ongoing search for a high-quality midfielder has led them back to a player they admired years ago, and they could now test Juventus’ resolve with a fresh approach.

Locatelli has been in fantastic form this season and would undoubtedly add quality to Arsenal’s midfield should a deal materialise. His defensive discipline, technical ability, and experience at the highest level make him an appealing option for Arteta’s squad. However, one key question remains—would Locatelli now be open to leaving Italy, or does his heart still belong to Juventus?