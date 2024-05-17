Report – Arsenal reignites their interest in Juventus midfielder

Arsenal was keen on signing Manuel Locatelli in 2021 after his superb form for Italy at Euro 2020.

The midfielder was playing for Sassuolo at the time, and his stock rose significantly after he performed well for the eventual Euro winners, Italy.

The Azzurri midfielder then had to change clubs because he had impressed so many top European sides.

The Gunners were eager to win the race for his signature as he was one of the top players on the continent at the time.

However, Locatelli’s dream club was Juventus, and he wanted to play for the Old Lady by all means.

Juve competed with Arsenal for his signature and won, even though they offered a lower salary to add him to their squad and initially took him on a loan deal.

Arsenal has continued to track him, and as the Old Lady prepares to change managers, the midfielder might also change clubs.

A report on Juve Live claims Arsenal has now reignited their interest in his signature as they look to sign him.

The report claims Mikel Arteta still likes the idea of Locatelli pulling the strings in his midfield.

Locatelli has been struggling recently, but the general belief is that players have struggled under Max Allegri at Juventus, so he might perform better for us.

