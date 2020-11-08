Report – Arsenal remain interested in Bundesliga star

German publication, Bild claims that Arsenal is still interested in making a move for Bayern Munich defender, Jerome Boateng.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the German defender in several of the last few transfer windows.

In the last transfer window, they were tipped to land him yet again, but the Gunners decided to sign Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille.

The report claims that despite landing the impressive Brazilian who has proven to be a transfer steal in the recently closed window, the Gunners are still looking to sign Boateng.

The defender has entered the final year of his current deal at the German side and will not sign a new deal.

Although he was frequently dropped from the starting XI under Nico Kovac, he has been a key member of their first team under their new manager, Hansi Flick.

He was key for them as they won the treble last season and if Arsenal can land him in the summer, he will bring serious leadership to the back for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta has made Arsenal a tough side to break at the back, if they can secure a return to Champions League football this season, Boateng would certainly be helpful in that competition.