Report – Arsenal remain interested in Bundesliga star

German publication, Bild claims that Arsenal is still interested in making a move for Bayern Munich defender, Jerome Boateng.
The Gunners have been linked with a move for the German defender in several of the last few transfer windows.
In the last transfer window, they were tipped to land him yet again, but the Gunners decided to sign Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille.
The report claims that despite landing the impressive Brazilian who has proven to be a transfer steal in the recently closed window, the Gunners are still looking to sign Boateng.
The defender has entered the final year of his current deal at the German side and will not sign a new deal.
Although he was frequently dropped from the starting XI under Nico Kovac, he has been a key member of their first team under their new manager, Hansi Flick.
He was key for them as they won the treble last season and if Arsenal can land him in the summer, he will bring serious leadership to the back for the Gunners.
Mikel Arteta has made Arsenal a tough side to break at the back, if they can secure a return to Champions League football this season, Boateng would certainly be helpful in that competition.
Just what we need, a ponderous, aging CB who is past his best . As much chance of that happening as there is of Donald Trump going quietly.
No thanks, I’d rather keep Mustafi!
He was given the run around last night against Haaland and it will happen in the prem more often as the general quality of striker is much higher than the Bundesliga and is played at a much higher pace
This guy is slower than a snail. I would know that Arteta cannot spot talent. The guy failed at City, so now we want him to join Willian so that we can establish a retirement village at Emirates
Give it a rest dude, its paper talk and nothing more than that, you take everything seriously and cant tell the difference between fact and fiction.
Cant spot talent eyy?
Brought Elneny back from the cold – playing awesome
Gabriel – arguably the best CB in the league at the moment.
Partey – Vieira MK 2 i need say no more.
what a plum lol
Boateng for what sake! Bring back or mavonproas and play saliba. Dont bring your personal issues in our team. There are lot of players who dosnt even get a tip of minute to play. We need them. You cant just change everything at arsenal as it name will stand.
I need chance to our young defenders