Report – Arsenal returns to Lille for another player

Arsenal and Lille have done a lot of business in the past few years, and the French club sold Nicolas Pepe to the Gunners for a record fee in 2019.

The likes of Gervinho and Gabriel Magalhaes have also swapped the French club for the Emirates.

They could be joined by another player on that list soon as a new report claims the Gunners have an interest in Sven Botman.

The Dutchman has emerged as one of the finest defenders in Europe while playing for the Ligue 1 side and the top clubs around the continent want him on their squad.

The Italian publication, La Repubblica, reports that Arsenal is also on his trail.

The report claims the Gunners will compete with some of the best clubs on the continent for his signature.

Mikel Arteta needs new players who can help his team get back inside the top four after they went very close to achieving that in the last transfer window.

The Gunners have remained in the race for his signature, but competition from Newcastle and AC Milan threatens to beat them to his signature.

His transfer might come down to the club that offers him the better financial package, and Arsenal will pray he prefers a move to the Premier League.

