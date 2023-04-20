Report – Arsenal scouted Brazilian youngster last night

Arsenal is ramping up their interest in Flamengo youngster Matheus França and scouted him in their Copa Libertadores match against Nublense yesterday.

The 19-year-old midfielder did not start the match and was only a late substitute as his team won the game 2-0.

Torcedores reported earlier that the Gunners were scouting the youngster as they prepare to add him to their group at the end of the term.

Brazilians have been helpful to Mikel Arteta’s side since he became manager and they have continued to bolster the squad with players from that country.

Franca is a part of the latest batch of young players from Brazil who seem to have a future in Europe.

Arsenal wants him to play for them and has continued to follow his performances in the Brazilian top flight.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Franca seems a decent talent, but he has not cemented his place in the Flamengo first team yet.

This means he might also struggle to play for us in London and he probably needs to spend more time at his present employers.

If we sign him now, he would likely be sent to our U21 squad to play temporarily until he develops further and he might not want that.

