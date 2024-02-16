Report – Arsenal sends scout to watch Turkish winger

Arsenal is reportedly eyeing a move for Galatasaray winger Barış Alper Yilmaz as part of their plans to enhance their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

In the last two seasons, Arsenal has shown progress, and their willingness to invest in new signings has contributed to their achievements. Mikel Arteta trusts the club’s board to make sound recommendations, and one player they have been monitoring is Yilmaz, according to reports from Takvim.

At just 23 years old, Yilmaz has been earning regular playing time at Galatasaray, despite the presence of top-quality players at the Turkish club. Arsenal is impressed with his development, and scouts have reportedly been sent to observe his performances over the past few months.

This scouting initiative positions Arsenal to potentially make a move for Yilmaz in the summer, should they believe he is ready to make a positive impact under the guidance of Mikel Arteta. The Gunners seem keen on adding promising talent to their squad as they continue to build for the future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Only a few Arsenal fans know about Yilmaz, but we trust the board and the manager with their transfer decisions because since Arteta became the club’s manager, he has hardly made a wrong transfer move.

Yilmaz is not the only winger on our radar and must finish this season strongly to keep us interested in a move for him.

