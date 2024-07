They have been considering several targets, including Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen, both of whom are available on the market.

Another striker on Arsenal’s radar is Viktor Gyökeres, who had a remarkable season with Sporting Club last year.

While his release clause is valued at £84 million, Arsenal is not interested in paying that fee but remains keen on tracking the Swedish striker.

Gyökeres is eager to join one of the biggest clubs in the world, and he could potentially become Arsenal’s next goal machine.

According to a report in The Sun, the Gunners have continued to follow him as they near a decision on their next striker signing.

The report suggests that Sporting might accept a bid of around £60 million, prompting Arsenal to continue their evaluation to ensure that signing him would be a wise decision.

In the coming weeks, Gyökeres will need to maintain top form to convince Mikel Arteta’s side to make a move for him.