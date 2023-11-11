Report – Arsenal sends scouts to watch Girona defender

Arsenal is monitoring Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez as they seek to strengthen their squad.

The Gunners boast some of the finest players in the Premier League and are committed to enhancing their options.

While Oleksandr Zinchenko holds the primary position at left-back, Arsenal has also utilised players such as Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jakub Kiwior, and Jurrien Timber in that role.

Despite having Kieran Tierney, who is currently on loan at Real Sociedad this season, Arsenal is in pursuit of a new player for that position.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are closely tracking Girona’s Miguel Gutiérrez, who has been making a notable impact in the Spanish top flight.

Girona is emerging as a surprise story in La Liga, currently topping the standings at the beginning of the season. Gutierrez has played a pivotal role in their recent success, attracting interest from several clubs.

Romano reveals that Arsenal has dispatched a scout to observe him on at least one occasion as they aim to secure his addition to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has hardly signed a bad player recently, so we trust the judgement of our recruitment team.

If they consider Gutierrez good enough for the group, they will add him to our side and he should thrive.