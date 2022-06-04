Report – Arsenal Serie A target will not be sold this summer

Arsenal has been handed a blow in their pursuit of Tammy Abraham with the striker now expected to remain in Italy with Roma.

Abraham joined the Rome based team in the last summer transfer window, and he did well in his first campaign in Italian football.

His goals also helped them to win the inaugural Europa Conference League trophy, and he has remained on Arsenal’s radar.

The Gunners wanted to sign him when he was leaving Chelsea, but Jose Mourinho convinced him to change countries.

Arsenal will sign a striker in this transfer window, and their pursuit of Abraham is back on.

However, Fichajes.net reports that the striker is not leaving this summer because Roma has decided to keep him in their team for one more season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Abraham remains one of the finest strikers we can add to our squad, but we cannot force Roma to sell him so soon in his career because he has just joined them.

The only thing that will make them listen to offers for him is if the deal will be worth a lot of money.

For now, we need to focus our attention on other attacking targets.