Report – Arsenal set to beat Liverpool to sign Spanish midfielder

Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of securing an agreement to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer, bolstering their midfield with one of Europe’s most sought-after players.
Zubimendi, who currently plays for Real Sociedad, has attracted interest from several top clubs, and he was close to joining Liverpool during the last summer transfer window. The Reds were reportedly ready to trigger his release clause and believed they had convinced the midfielder to make the move. However, Zubimendi ultimately decided to remain with his current team for another season.
This decision provided Arsenal with an opportunity to position themselves as the favourites for his signature, and they now appear to be on the brink of finalising an agreement. According to a report by ESPN, the Gunners are actively negotiating a deal that would see Zubimendi join them at the end of the current campaign.
Real Sociedad are understandably reluctant to part ways with their star midfielder, but they are reportedly open to an arrangement that gives them until the summer to find a suitable replacement. The ongoing discussions are said to be progressing well, and Zubimendi has reportedly agreed to Arsenal as his next destination.
The Spanish midfielder has been one of Europe’s standout performers in recent seasons, showcasing his quality in La Liga and on the continental stage. His technical ability, composure, and tactical intelligence have drawn comparisons to some of the game’s elite midfielders.
Adding Zubimendi to the squad would be a significant coup for Arsenal, who continue to build a team capable of competing at the highest level. The interest from clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester City further underscores his calibre as a player who can make an immediate impact.
If the deal is completed, Arsenal will be securing a vital piece to strengthen their midfield for years to come. Zubimendi’s arrival would not only enhance the team’s depth but also bring additional quality to a squad already competing near the top of the table.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Well thats both the Sociadad midfield. Artetas choices. I hope he is better than Merino. Not sure about this one.
I hope Arsenal continues to do much better than Sociedad even after we have acquired their engine room.
If he is coming to Arsenal both Jorjinho and Partey will be leaving for sure and we will need to recruit another midfielder in addition to the Spaniard.
I fear, our midfield will have less flair than it does now. Partey will be hard to replace. I dont see Zibimendi being that one. Not the world class midfielder I was hoping for and yet another defensively minded player. And another Spanish player, not first choice for Spain.
@Reggie,
Lets not bash him. If we cant trust MAs judgement, that is totally fine. But we can trust Liverpools and Man Citys judgement as they, along with Real Madrid, were interested in Zubimendi. Theres very, very strong evidence of it in the past 12 months so Im actually surprised Arsenal managed to sign him.
But he isn’t at Liverpool or City. And what has that got to do with us getting two players form below top class Socidad. And i am not sure i do trust Arteta anymore.
Not really impressed by Zubimendi in June. More interested about what we are doing now. Could just be PR stunt to keep frustrated fans in line.
Exactly this ,great timing from the club in this transfer window announcing a transfer for next summer .
Rfrancis,
It may be true that we’re going to sign him, but like you I also think it’s rather convenient news right now.
And again like Rfrancis, I’m more interested if the team are going to address more pressing needs like a striker.🙄🤦♂️
the art of distraction?
Zubimendi is excellent 💯
Those who are doubting him needs to watch more football games