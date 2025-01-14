Report – Arsenal set to beat Liverpool to sign Spanish midfielder

Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of securing an agreement to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer, bolstering their midfield with one of Europe’s most sought-after players.

Zubimendi, who currently plays for Real Sociedad, has attracted interest from several top clubs, and he was close to joining Liverpool during the last summer transfer window. The Reds were reportedly ready to trigger his release clause and believed they had convinced the midfielder to make the move. However, Zubimendi ultimately decided to remain with his current team for another season.

This decision provided Arsenal with an opportunity to position themselves as the favourites for his signature, and they now appear to be on the brink of finalising an agreement. According to a report by ESPN, the Gunners are actively negotiating a deal that would see Zubimendi join them at the end of the current campaign.

Real Sociedad are understandably reluctant to part ways with their star midfielder, but they are reportedly open to an arrangement that gives them until the summer to find a suitable replacement. The ongoing discussions are said to be progressing well, and Zubimendi has reportedly agreed to Arsenal as his next destination.

The Spanish midfielder has been one of Europe’s standout performers in recent seasons, showcasing his quality in La Liga and on the continental stage. His technical ability, composure, and tactical intelligence have drawn comparisons to some of the game’s elite midfielders.

Adding Zubimendi to the squad would be a significant coup for Arsenal, who continue to build a team capable of competing at the highest level. The interest from clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester City further underscores his calibre as a player who can make an immediate impact.

If the deal is completed, Arsenal will be securing a vital piece to strengthen their midfield for years to come. Zubimendi’s arrival would not only enhance the team’s depth but also bring additional quality to a squad already competing near the top of the table.