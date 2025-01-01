Johan Bakayoko
Report – Arsenal set to challenge Liverpool for Belgian forward

Johan Bakayoko has been a long-standing target for Arsenal, with the 21-year-old winger viewed as a potential alternative to Bukayo Saka. The PSV Eindhoven talent has shown flashes of brilliance during his time in the Eredivisie, making him an attractive option for several clubs across Europe, despite an inconsistent campaign this season.

Arsenal’s interest in Bakayoko has gained urgency following the loss of Saka to a long-term injury. The Gunners are actively exploring options to bolster their attack, and Bakayoko’s name remains high on their list of targets. According to Voetbal Primeur, Arsenal is stepping up its pursuit of the talented winger, signalling that they see him as a long-term asset for the club.

Bakayoko’s profile aligns with Arsenal’s recruitment strategy under Mikel Arteta, which emphasises young, high-potential players who can grow within the squad. At 21 years old, Bakayoko would not only provide immediate depth but also offer the prospect of significant development over time. However, the Gunners face stiff competition for his signature, with Premier League rivals Liverpool and Newcastle United also expressing strong interest. This sets the stage for a challenging race to secure the services of the promising winger.

Johan Bakayoko v FC Shakhtar Donetsk
(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Despite his current inconsistencies, Bakayoko has shown enough promise to suggest he could adapt and thrive in a more competitive league. Arsenal has a track record of nurturing young talent, and a move to the Emirates could provide the ideal environment for Bakayoko to refine his game and fulfil his potential.

If Arsenal succeeds in signing Bakayoko, it would represent a calculated investment in their future. The winger has the raw talent and versatility to eventually become a vital contributor to the team’s attacking unit, especially as the club looks to compete for major honours in the years ahead. Adding him to the squad now could prove to be a shrewd move for Arsenal as they navigate the challenges of the current campaign and beyond.

