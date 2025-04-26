Report – Arsenal set to go back to Chelsea for another signing

Christopher Nkunku arrived in the Premier League as one of the most exciting attackers in European football. The Frenchman had high hopes that he would thrive in England, yet in West London he has rarely been afforded significant game time. This situation is partly due to Chelsea possessing a squad so large that they have had to split it into two groups, deploying some players in European competitions and others in the Premier League.

Alongside the depth of Chelsea’s squad, injury problems have also hampered Nkunku’s opportunities to establish himself. As a result, the attacker has struggled to make an impact and is now considering a departure from the Blues. His possible availability has reportedly attracted the attention of Arsenal and several other clubs who are seeking to strengthen their squads during the summer transfer window.

A report from RMC Sport claims that the Gunners view Nkunku as a fine player capable of making a significant contribution to their team. Arsenal would be eager to secure his signature and will closely monitor his situation as developments continue across London. Should they receive any encouragement that he might be available for transfer, they are expected to act swiftly to bring him to North London.

Nkunku arrived in the Premier League with a fine reputation, and surprisingly, he has not yet managed to establish himself at Chelsea. Nevertheless, there is a belief that he could be rejuvenated at the Emirates Stadium, much like Kai Havertz, who flourished after making the move to Arsenal following a difficult spell at Chelsea. Bringing Nkunku into the fold could offer Mikel Arteta another versatile and technically gifted option in attack, further boosting Arsenal’s prospects in both domestic and European competitions next season.

While his time at Chelsea has been challenging, a new environment and a manager capable of nurturing his talents could see Nkunku rediscover the form that once made him one of the most highly regarded forwards in European football.