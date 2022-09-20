Report – Arsenal set to have another go at signing for Italian midfielder

Arsenal was desperate to sign Manuel Locatelli at the start of last season when he was at Sassuolo.

The midfielder shone for Italy at Euro 2020 and he became one of the finest players in the world in his position.

That made the Gunners and several clubs consider a move for him, but he moved to Juventus instead.

Being one of the biggest clubs in the world, the Old Lady won the race for his signature.

However, he has been dismal on their books so far and he is now being linked with a move to the Emirates again.

Calciomercato reveals Arsenal never abandoned their pursuit of his signature.

And as he struggles in Turin, they report the Gunners could move for him again when another chance arrives.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Locatelli has struggled to perform well at Juve, and it could be because of their playing style.

Their manager, Max Allegri, employs a pragmatic approach to the game, which often does not favour some players.

If he moves to Arsenal, whose style is closer to that of Sassuolo, his former club, he could get back to form sooner than expected.

However, Juve is not a selling club and they might not agree to sell him.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Xhaka, Nwaneri, Vieira and the improvement since last year…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids