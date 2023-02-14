Report – Arsenal set to return for prolific Serie A goalscorer

Arsenal has reportedly reignited their interest in Serie A star Lautaro Martinez as Mikel Arteta continues to bolster his squad at the Emirates.

The Gunners remain one of the top clubs in the world and are having a very good season in England.

Eddie Nketiah has stepped up nicely as a replacement for the injured Gabriel Jesus, while Folarin Balogun is in superb form in the French top flight, where he is on loan at Reims.

This shows Arsenal probably do not need to think about buying a striker for now, but that isn’t the case and a report on Football Insider reveals they already have their eyes on one.

The Gunners wanted to sign Martinez last season, but the Argentinian committed his future to Inter Milan.

However, the report reveals he is keen on the move and will be happy to move to London if Arsenal finds an agreement with Inter.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinez remains one of the finest strikers in the world and the Argentinian is one player we can back to do well in London.

However, we have a lot of striker options now and adding him to the squad means we must get rid of one of our current stars.

WATCH as Mikel Arteta complains about the referee and the fixture list, but praises Brentford..…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…