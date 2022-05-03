Report – Arsenal set to return for Serie A attacker

Arsenal has reignited their interest in Lautaro Martinez, according to a report in The Times.

The Argentinian has been on their radar for some time now as he shines in Serie A for Inter Milan.

Inter sold Romelu Lukaku last summer and wanted to keep Martinez to retain the core of their Serie A-winning team.

The Argentinian has now become the main man at the Italian club, but this has also attracted the attention of the likes of Arsenal and other European clubs.

The Gunners need new attackers as they look to get back into the Champions League places.

If they secure a top-four finish at the end of this campaign, they would strengthen their squad and the report claims their recent progress in that regard has made them reignite their interest in Martinez’s signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinez has been one of the finest strikers in Europe and he would bring experience and expertise to the Emirates.

He scored a goal against Liverpool at Anfield this season, which is a clear indication that he can do a job in the Premier League.

He would not come cheap, but Arsenal should be prepared to pay a high fee to land a player as good as he is.

