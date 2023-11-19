Report – Arsenal showing an interest in Serie A attacker

Arsenal has been linked with a potential move for Atalanta forward Charles de Ketelaere as they closely monitor his performances in Serie A.

The Belgian player initially struggled when he first moved to Italy, with his time at AC Milan being deemed unsuccessful.

However, the 22-year-old is currently enjoying a successful loan spell at Atalanta, which has attracted the attention of Arsenal, as reported by Fichajes. The Gunners are reportedly keeping a close eye on de Ketelaere.

Known for his prowess on the field, de Ketelaere is considered one of the finest attackers in Europe. While his earlier stint at AC Milan may have been underwhelming, his recent resurgence with Atalanta has reignited interest from top clubs, including Arsenal.

Arsenal will likely assess his performances more closely to determine whether the Belgian attacker would be a valuable addition to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

De Ketelaere was on the radar of the top European clubs before he moved to AC Milan and it is surprising that things have not worked out for him there.

As he returns to his best shape at Atalanta, we will get a better player than Milan if we sign him at the end of this season.

But the Serie A is different from the Premier League, and there is no guarantee that he would do well on our team.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…