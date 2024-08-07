Report – Arsenal soften their stance on Nketiah’s sale

Olympique Marseille has edged closer to signing Eddie Nketiah as Arsenal is prepared to make a compromise to complete the transfer.

The Ligue 1 club has been keen on signing the Arsenal player for several weeks and has reached an agreement on personal terms with the striker.

However, they hit a stumbling block when they attempted to reach an agreement with the Gunners, as Arsenal rejected their initial offer for his signature.

OM has since considered signing other strikers, but a report on Foot Mercato, as revealed by Sport Witness, claims Arsenal was worried by the news that OM is looking at other options.

They thought the French club had abandoned their move for the Hale End Academy graduate and have now softened their stance.

The report claims Arsenal is back at the negotiating table, and this time, they are willing to be far more reasonable than they were before.

We need to offload Nketiah as soon as we can. The striker might not get another club that is as interested in his signature as OM has been, so we should not miss out on a chance to send him to the Ligue 1 club.

