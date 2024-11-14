Report – Arsenal soften their stances on wanted defender

Arsenal has reportedly shifted its stance on Jakub Kiwior, the Polish defender who has struggled to secure regular game time at the Emirates. Despite being positioned at the bottom of the centre-back pecking order, Kiwior has been considered a valuable squad member by Arsenal, and the club previously resisted offers from other teams. Serie A clubs, particularly, have shown strong interest in signing the defender, yet Arsenal has consistently declined proposals to ensure squad depth across all positions.

The Gunners’ resolve to keep Kiwior remained strong even after bringing in additional options, such as Riccardo Calafiori, in the last transfer window. Arsenal’s earlier decision to retain him suggested a clear belief that Kiwior could still contribute to the team’s objectives for the season, especially as Mikel Arteta values depth and defensive versatility. Arteta has expressed a preference for retaining the Poland international, even if Kiwior’s appearances on the pitch remain limited.

However, according to Football Insider, Arsenal has become more open to allowing Kiwior to explore opportunities elsewhere, specifically through a loan deal. This arrangement would require any interested club to include an option to buy, allowing Arsenal to retain control over his future while giving him the chance to secure more minutes. Such a deal could offer Kiwior valuable game time, essential for his growth and continued relevance in European football, which is difficult to achieve without regular match exposure.

The decision to consider a loan-to-buy arrangement may reflect Arsenal’s acknowledgement of Kiwior’s need for consistent play. Despite being an admired player within the squad, a move could benefit both parties. For Arsenal, loaning him out may provide financial flexibility and support squad rotation, while for Kiwior, it would be a crucial step toward regular playing time and career progression.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…