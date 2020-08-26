Report – Arsenal stalwart offered to French giants

Hector Bellerin is one of the high-profile players who will leave Arsenal this summer as they look to raise funds for their transfers, according to reports.

The Gunners need a rebuild of their squad this summer after having a poor start to the last campaign.

They managed to end the season with Europa League place after winning the FA Cup, however, it isn’t a season worth repeating and they are prepared to flog some of their flops from that campaign.

The defence is one position that Mikel Arteta is planning to improve on and the Gunners are set to land Lille defender, Gabriel Magalhaes in the coming days

His arrival will push more players down the pecking order and the Gunners will be ready to cash in on them.

The Times reports that former Barcelona prodigy, Bellerin will not be spared the axe and that the full-back has been offered to Champions League finalists, PSG.

The French side needs a new full-back and they are considering a move for the Spaniard.

The report claims that PSG, however, is waiting to see if he has made a full recovery from his last injury which kept him out of action for a very long time.