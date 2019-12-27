Report – Arsenal star agrees to join Bundesliga side next month

Agent of Granit Xhaka claims he has agreed on a deal with Bundesliga club, Hertha Berlin.

Arsenal may be set to lose one of the experienced members of their squad as he has agreed on terms with a German side.

A report from Sky Sports claims that Hertha Berlin is set to complete a move for Granit Xhaka next month.

Xhaka has had a tough season at the Emirates which included been sidelined for gesturing towards the fans as well as being stripped of the captain armband.

He had made it clear that he wasn’t happy to have the armband taken away from him and it seems he will be looking to force a move away now.

The report claims that Xhaka has already agreed to terms with Berlin and the clubs need to reach an agreement now.

He agent was quoted saying:

“Look, I say it frankly and honestly: we agree with Hertha BSC and would like to go to Berlin. We told Arsenal’s club boss Raul Sanllehi and sports director Edu – as well as the new trainer Mikel Arteta. ”

He added: “Arsenal was informed about all the steps, the player and Hertha are clear. It is only about the transfer fee of the clubs.”

Xhaka started for Arsenal in Mikel Arteta’s first game in charge and the new manager admitted that he loved the midfielder and even considered signing him for Manchester City when he was Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager.

That said, I am not too sure the fans will be bothered with the news. Most would be happy to see him depart I reckon.