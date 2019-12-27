Report – Arsenal star agrees to join Bundesliga side next month

Agent of Granit Xhaka claims he has agreed on a deal with Bundesliga club, Hertha Berlin.
Arsenal may be set to lose one of the experienced members of their squad as he has agreed on terms with a German side.
A report from Sky Sports claims that Hertha Berlin is set to complete a move for Granit Xhaka next month.
Xhaka has had a tough season at the Emirates which included been sidelined for gesturing towards the fans as well as being stripped of the captain armband.
He had made it clear that he wasn’t happy to have the armband taken away from him and it seems he will be looking to force a move away now.
The report claims that Xhaka has already agreed to terms with Berlin and the clubs need to reach an agreement now.
He agent was quoted saying:
“Look, I say it frankly and honestly: we agree with Hertha BSC and would like to go to Berlin. We told Arsenal’s club boss Raul Sanllehi and sports director Edu – as well as the new trainer Mikel Arteta. ”
He added: “Arsenal was informed about all the steps, the player and Hertha are clear. It is only about the transfer fee of the clubs.”
Xhaka started for Arsenal in Mikel Arteta’s first game in charge and the new manager admitted that he loved the midfielder and even considered signing him for Manchester City when he was Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager.
That said, I am not too sure the fans will be bothered with the news. Most would be happy to see him depart I reckon.
If he goes then it should be for more than the reported 21.3 million as who on earth can we get to replace him for that in today’s inflated market?
Arsenal would lose a lot of money if Xhaka leaves for less than 30 M
We still have Chambers, Guendouzi, Torreira, Ceballos, Maitland-Niles and Willock
I know some fans think most of those players are deadwood, but I believe the new coaches could improve the young midfielders
So apparently Arteta informed Xhaka that he is not part of his plans past summer while praising him in public. If that is true than I like this new Arsenal.
I do feel sorry for Xhaka in a way though, he tried his best.
No that’s not true, he told Xhaka that he’s part of his plans but if he really want to leave he can leave in the summer not January but it’s like Xhaka doesn’t want to stay till the summer. I actually feel for him but he also earned my respect if the report it’s true, they say he will earn half of what he’s on now which show he just want to play and enjoy his game unlike some of his teammates.
Foreign markets like Germany, France, Italy, Spain, South America….
@Sven Svenson
When you consider Xhaka’s awful performance levels during his entire Arsenal career, he shouldn’t be too difficult replace. If we’re looking for someone similar, League 1 or lower, and under 2 million should do the trick.
Sadly not far from the truth.
You really made me laugh with your post!!
Xhaka should at least cost 40 M, because of his age and his long term contract with us
I hope Arsenal would move Maitland-Niles to central midfield after Xhaka leaves and buy a new RB
e should rather go for Thomas Partey and Rakitic. Then add Lewis Dunk. And we will make top 4 this season
To be fair to Xhaka he plays nicely weighted passes over a wide range. However, he is not creative and is slow in defence, hence the yellow cards and penalties. We have 3 good forwards who should be banging goals in for fun, but slow build up play allows the opposition to defend in numbers. Arteta I suspect will look for speed and sharpness. De Bruyne maybe?
Why would city sell their best player to a rival ? Former rival lol.
Is that my old squash team friend Sven Svenson?.
Xhaka out, rabiot in? That would be awesome..i read rabiot could ve avaleable for 25mm…if that’s true, i would get 30 ir 25 for xhaka and invest it on xhaka
It impossible. Can’t sell Xhaka for £30-£25 million then invest it all on Xhaka.
I don’t even know if that is legal.
😆
Yesterday I watched RN, JW and others struggle. I then read the biography of Dennis Bergkamp. How the mighty Arsenal has fallen.
I really don’t have time to sympathize with him as he’s clearly made himself looked like the victim.
Yes I don’t support personal abuse, but you won’t tell me its the fans inside the stadium that wished his daughter dead or any of that.
There are lots of psychos online, I’m sure the fans who engaged in the personal abuse ve never been to the Emirates.
I’ve read he wasn’t even happy when Emery came out publicly to say the club will arrange for him to meet a therapist or so to see how he’s coping. Citing why would the club question his state of mind and saying he needed a therapist.
All in all he has himself to blame, all the fans wanted was an apology, and he stood his ground for days until he was made to give a weak apology.
Like I’ve always said, he has himself yo blame and a bigger part of the blame should also go to Emery.
Emery put him in this position
Xhaka was struggling with his form, the fans got tired.
Errors after errors and yet Emery kept picking him instead of shielding him and keeping him till he gets himself.
A game against Crystal Palace saw the fans boo Xhaka at first, lots of anger for his performance, by then Emery started Xhaka twice in the previous games despite his bad form, and once we were looking for goals, Emery took Xhaka off twice and we scored. Yet he kept playing an out of form Xhaka. Weeks later Emery went ahead to make the same player club captain.
It’s not a coincidence that with the club struggling a lot, the fans would be mad and exhausted and they needed to take it out on someone. It should’ve been Emery, but Emery had Xhaka as his shield. The one always taking the blame for Emery’s poor selections and tactics.
Xhaka isn’t innocent either, so I really feel no pity for him.
He makes it look as if us fans offended him, he’s been playing the victim. Yes okay he was the victim for a few weeks. Hell Someone needs to tell him the fans have been victims of his constant poor performance for four years straight.
Good luck to him, Elneny to Ac Milan is almost done.
Hopefully we can move Mhki, sokratis and a few others too so we start afresh with hungry players.
I really hope we go out and replace Xhaka with an experienced player not over 25 years old.
We can’t rely on our youth who are still learning their trade.
We’re in the bottom half of the table and a few points away from the relegation zone, we don’t have the luxury to be nursing youth right now.
If we feel they’re good for the future then tie them up to long contracts, but buy experienced players who atleast don’t need time to learn basics like crossing, positioning, marking, passing etc.
Get a Doucoure, or a Nzonzi or make Edu and the scouting team work and find a CM either like Moussa Dembele or Wilfred Ndidi. There is no way we can rely on Willock or AMN. Rather Guendouzi, but he should be an understudy himself
Why don’t we just go in for Houssem Aouar
Would love to see AFC send Laca
+ CASH(£15M) back to Lyon for
Aouar and Dembele.
Thomas Partey instead. 45m pounds should get him from athletico. 35m pounds should also get Lewis dunk. And we can consider a loan move for Rakitic. Our teenagers won’t get us top 4. We need results. We need 3 points week in week out. The board need to support Arteta in the transfer market this January.3 signings(Partey, Dunk, Rakitic) this January to lift the mood at the emirates.
Either Ibrahim Sangare or Sander
Berge would do the trick. Both are
young, physivally imposing and
technically gifted players that
would boss the middle of the pitch
for AFC. £25-30M would wrap up
either one.
Yippeeeeeeee! I will drive him.