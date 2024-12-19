Report – Arsenal star set for exit after six years at the Emirates

Kieran Tierney’s Arsenal journey is set to come to an end, with reports confirming that the club will not extend his contract beyond the current season. The Scottish left-back, once heralded as a long-term solution for the Gunners, has struggled to fit into Mikel Arteta’s system, making his departure seem inevitable.

After a mixed loan spell at Real Sociedad last season, Tierney hoped for a permanent move during the summer transfer window. However, an injury sustained at Euro 2024 derailed those plans. Now back to fitness, Tierney started Arsenal’s recent Carabao Cup match against Crystal Palace, delivering a solid performance. Despite this, the club appears to have already decided his future.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal is not planning to renew Tierney’s contract, leaving the former Celtic star to explore his options in the upcoming summer transfer window. A return to his boyhood club, Celtic, has been heavily speculated, as it could provide him with an environment where his traditional full-back strengths are better utilised.

Tierney has faced challenges adapting to Arsenal’s tactical demands, particularly Arteta’s preference for inverted full-backs, which does not align with his natural skill set. While his defensive solidity and work ethic have never been in question, the tactical mismatch has made it difficult for him to secure regular game time, especially with Oleksandr Zinchenko thriving in the role.

For Tierney, this departure might be a blessing in disguise. At 27, he remains a top-quality defender who could thrive in a system that maximises his overlapping runs, defensive tenacity, and crossing ability. Clubs in the Premier League, as well as abroad, will likely show interest in securing his services.

While Arsenal will lose a hardworking and beloved player, offloading Tierney is a pragmatic move for both parties, allowing him to reignite his career in a more suitable environment.

