Report – Arsenal star tops Juventus striker shopping list

Gianluca Dimarzio via Sun Sport claims that Alexandre Lacazette is a top transfer target for Juventus this summer.

The Old Ladies have just named Andrea Pirlo as their new manager and the former midfielder is planning an overhaul of their team.

They won the Serie A title this season, but they fell short in the Italian Cup and Champions League which was bad enough to see Maurizio Sarri get sacked.

The Italians are now looking to rebuild their team and Pirlo wants a new striker.

Lacazette who scored 10 league goals for Arsenal this season is reportedly ahead of their other striker targets.

The same report also claims that the Old Ladies also want to sign Wolves’ Raul Jimenez as he has been recommended by Cristiano Ronaldo, but Lacazette is their number one choice.

The Gunners have reportedly been offered a chance to exchange the Frenchman for the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Douglass Costa or Cristiano Romero.

Arsenal is currently putting all their efforts into getting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a new deal.

However, Lacazette also has just under two seasons left on his current contract, but the Gunners don’t look keen on offering him an extension at the moment.

The report claims that they value him at £30 million, but Juventus want to land him in a swap deal.