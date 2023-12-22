Report – Arsenal star will entertain a move to Chelsea

A report from Four Four Two has disclosed that Aaron Ramsdale is open to a move to Chelsea. The goalkeeper lost his place in the Arsenal team this season and has been relegated to the second choice at the Emirates.

Chelsea has been linked with a move for him, particularly after Robert Sanchez suffered an injury. While Arsenal is reluctant to allow Ramsdale to leave this season, the Gunners are aware of his desire to play regularly.

Chelsea’s interest in Ramsdale is advantageous for the goalkeeper as he would not have to change cities, considering both clubs are based in London. The report suggests that if Chelsea approaches him, Ramsdale would be open to a move to Stamford Bridge.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale should be playing regularly because he is a very good goalkeeper, but he also understands the life of any player in his role.

He knows David Raya will remain the first choice for a long time if Mikel Arteta stays happy with the Spaniard’s performance.

Raya also knows that he could lose his spot at any point if his level of performance drops.

Both men are making each other better by competing for the same spot at the Emirates and the club benefits from it.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…