Report – Arsenal struggling to extend contract of William Saliba

Arsenal has been in talks with the entourage of William Saliba to extend his contract beyond next season.

This is the defender’s first full season at the club since they signed him in 2019 and he has been superb.

Several European sides have an interest in his signature, but Arsenal wants to keep the Frenchman and has been discussing a new deal.

A report on RMC Sport says they are struggling to find an agreement with his entourage as several clubs are targeting him.

The Gunners are pushing and are confident that Saliba will stay with them beyond next season, but they are now sweating over his future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has been in superb form for us, so we expect clubs to eye a move for him, but we must show we are a top club too.

The defender is one of the finest players in the league and will be helpful to us in the Champions League next season.

It would be embarrassing to lose such a huge talent on a free transfer and we must find an agreement with his camp as soon as possible to keep him at the Emirates.

Video – Mikel Arteta explains what went wrong against Brighton “Individually we were below par”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…