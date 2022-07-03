Report – Arsenal struggling to offload big money flop

Arsenal could be stuck with Nicolas Pepe for another season as they struggle to offload the Ivorian.
Pepe moved to the Emirates in 2019 from Lille after the Gunners broke their transfer record to add him to their squad.
The winger had a successful season the last time out in France, and he was expected to become Arsenal’s next superstar.
However, he has been a flop since he moved to the Emirates and Mikel Arteta sidelined him for much of last season.
The best decision from now on is for him to be sold by the Gunners and they have placed him on the market.
But The Sun says no club is willing to pay their £25m asking price so far. One major issue with the transfer is that he makes £140k a week as Arsenal, and no other suitor can pay him that much to join them.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Pepe has been one of our worst signings in recent seasons, and the winger has to leave soon.
His wages are so huge it could help us pay for two other players to sign with us.
With the arrival of new forwards, he has been pushed even further down the pecking order at the club.
If we don’t sell or loan him out in this transfer window, he would hardly play any minutes for us in 2022/2023.
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
I want Pepe to stay. Give him more game time, and he will flourish. Didn,t have enough games as cover for Saka last term.
What a guy, what do you mean? Do you realise that nothing is guaranteed in the transfer market.
Have you looked around ?
Chelsea:
Lukaku £100m plus, Kepa, pulicic, bakayoko
United:
Sancho 70m, Maguire 80m, Varane, Alex tellex …..etc
I can go on……the only team among the elite that seems to beat the market so far is Liverpool. …
Again go check the EPL player sales index and flops index ranking
Arsenal is way ahead of city, Chelsea, and united in player sales profit ranking,
Same with flop index
It’s so funny how fans troll the very club they criticize as though they have other club aside arsenal …..they love so dearly
That was as response to *Him
Ignore the trol.
Massive mistake paying £72m but that is football. Somenworknout and some don’t. Unfortunately, that money could have been much better spent. My only hope is that Pepe can turn things round. It’s not too late. He needs more game time though.
Pepe proves what a MISTAKE it is for a player to be bought by someone other than the manager. Emery wanted ZAHA but stupidly had Pepe forced upon him by SANLLEHI!
WHAT A HUGE MISTAKE AND WHAT AN EVEN BIGGER CALAMITY SANLLEHI WAS!
– Pepes price tag is not his fault and irrelevant with regards to his sale
– He could definitely be utilised better
– If MA/Edu say hes worth 25mil then surely he’s not a bad player…can’t say he’s bad but then say he’s 25 mil at the same time
– Typical Arsenal demanding a price which no one wants to pay
– Price is determined by potential buyers, what they are willing to pay and if they’ll bid each other up……end of story.
The big question needs asking, why has Pepe gone down hill under Arteta, he was firing in goals right left and centre. People were talking of building a team round him, then dropped off a cliff. Mind the same can be said for Auba, record breaking striker for Arsenal, scored a quicke 100 than our TH and then dropped off a cliff. Willian, could play for toffee under Arteta, no players score easily under this manager, WHY?