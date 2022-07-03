Report – Arsenal struggling to offload big money flop

Arsenal could be stuck with Nicolas Pepe for another season as they struggle to offload the Ivorian.

Pepe moved to the Emirates in 2019 from Lille after the Gunners broke their transfer record to add him to their squad.

The winger had a successful season the last time out in France, and he was expected to become Arsenal’s next superstar.

However, he has been a flop since he moved to the Emirates and Mikel Arteta sidelined him for much of last season.

The best decision from now on is for him to be sold by the Gunners and they have placed him on the market.

But The Sun says no club is willing to pay their £25m asking price so far. One major issue with the transfer is that he makes £140k a week as Arsenal, and no other suitor can pay him that much to join them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe has been one of our worst signings in recent seasons, and the winger has to leave soon.

His wages are so huge it could help us pay for two other players to sign with us.

With the arrival of new forwards, he has been pushed even further down the pecking order at the club.

If we don’t sell or loan him out in this transfer window, he would hardly play any minutes for us in 2022/2023.

